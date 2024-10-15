2024 Election: The races that could decide school choice in Texas

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has made passing education savings accounts a priority. Abbott campaigned against 21 Republicans who blocked ESAs in 2023. 9 of those candidates lost in the primary, 5 others opted not to run for re-election. A bill needs 76 votes to pass the Texas House. In 2023, 63 Republicans opposed a measure to remove ESAs from an education bill.



One of the top political issues in Texas in recent years has been school choice.

Different versions of school choice bills have been blocked by Texas Democrats and rural Republicans who are concerned about the effect on public schools.

Education savings accounts (ESAs) have been a priority for Governor Greg Abbott and this November's election will give us a good idea of what to expect when lawmakers return to Austin in January.

Education savings accounts are essentially taxpayer-supported bank accounts for parents who remove their children from the public education system. Those parents get state money up front to pay for their educational expenses, like private school tuition, online schooling or private tutors. In most cases, the state manages these accounts.

21 House Republicans joined 63 Democrats to remove ESAs from an education bill in 2023. House Speaker Dade Phelan marked himself as present, but did not cast a vote.

Gov. Abbott actively campaigned against those Republicans in this year's primary.

9 candidates who opposed ESAs lost in their primary. Five others opted against running for re-election.

63 Republicans voted for education savings accounts. In order for a bill to pass the Texas House, you need 76 votes.

After the primaries, Governor Abbott said he believes he will have the 13 extra votes to pass education savings accounts in January.

Here are the races that could determine the future of schooling in Texas.

Texas House District 11 - Joanne Shofner (R) - Unopposed

Joanne Shofner defeated State Rep. Travis Clardy in the Republican primary earlier this year.

On Shofner's website she lists solidifying parental rights and freedom for their children's school choice as one of her top priorities.

Texas House District 12 - Trey Wharton (R), Dee Howard Mullins (D)

Republican Trey Wharton is currently a Huntsville ISD trustee.

"I support the Texas Senate’s 2023 plan that would unequivocally keep public schools strong while creating Education Savings Account that will allow parents across Texas to choose the best educational setting, school, or environment for their individual child," reads his website.

Democrat Dee Howard Mullins is a journalist and a former city councilwoman from Huntsville.

Mullins' website says she will "prioritize education funding" if elected and will vote "no to vouchers."

Texas House District 14 - Paul Dyson (R), Fred Medina (D)

The winner of the District 14 race will take the seat of State Rep. John Raney who decided not to seek re-election.

Republican Paul Dyson, an attorney and businessman in Bryan-College Station, was endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott as a candidate that will expand school choice.

Democrat Fred Medina is an Army veteran and a lawyer.

Medina called school vouchers a "scam" in a Facebook post in August.

Texas House District 18 - Janis Holt (R), Seth Steele (L)

Republican Janis Holt, the co-owner of an air purification business, beat State Rep. Ernest Bailes in a primary contest earlier this year.

On Holt's website she says "school choice is of paramount importance in the realm of education."

Libertarian Seth Steele's website does not mention public schools.

Texas House District 29 - Jeffrey Barry (R), Adrienne Bell (D)

The winner of the District 29 race will take the seat of State Rep. Ed Thompson who decided not to seek re-election.

Republican Jeff Barry is a US Navy veteran, Pearland City Council member and Pearland ISD Board of Trustees.

Barry says he supports the idea of school choice, but calls for more accountability for private schools in return for tax dollars.

Democrat Adrienne Bell served as a public school educator before running for office.

"Adrienne stands firmly against the school voucher programs being pushed by the governor and wealthy billionaires," reads Bell's website.

Texas House District 33 - Katrina Pierson (R) - Unopposed

Former Trump spokesperson Katrina Pierson defeated State Rep. Justin Holland in a runoff this May.

One of the main issues in Pierson's campaign was school choice.

Texas House District 44 - Alan Schoolcraft (R), Eric Norman (D)

Republican Alan Schoolcraft defeated State Rep. John Kuempel in the primary.

"Schoolcraft staunchly believes in empowering families with the freedom to choose the most suitable educational paths for their children," reads his website.

Democrat Eric Norman stands against school voucher programs.

"Stop school vouchers from destroying our economy, our future," reads one section of Norman's website.

Texas House District 53 - Wes Virdell (R), Joe Herrera (D), B.W. Holk (L)

State Rep. Andrew Murr (R-Kerrville) decided not to run for re-election.

Republican Wes Virdell, a US Air Force veteran, is a supporter of school choice.

The key issues on Democrat Joe Herrera's page includes "protecting Texas public schools against the horrible voucher program."

B.W. Holk's page on the Texas Libertarian Party's website does not include any policies.

Texas House District 55 - Hillary Hickland (R), Jennifer Lee (D)

Republican Hillary Hickland defeated State Rep. Hugh D. Shine in the Republican primary this year.

On Hickland's website she says she supports "parents' God-given right to choose the best education for their child."

Democrat Jennifer Lee is a public school teacher at Kileen ISD.

Lee has called school vouchers a "scam" in posts on Facebook.

Texas House District 58 - Helen Kerwin (R), Richard Windmann (L)

Republican Helen Kerwin defeated State Rep. DeWayne Burns in this year's primary.

Kerwin lists passing school choice as one of her priorities on her website.

Her opponent, Libertarian Richard Windmann, is an opponent of school vouchers.

"We need to stand up and support our public school students and teachers by not cannibalizing them," reads his website.

Texas House District 60 - Mike Olcott (R) - Unopposed

Republican Mike Olcott defeated State Rep. Glenn Rogers in this year's primary.

Olcott, a research scientist, lists education freedom as one of his top priorities.

"Parents should have the right to direct their child’s education and the money that is being spent educating their child," reads his website.

Texas House District 62 - Shelley Luther (R), Tiffany Drake (D)

Republican Shelley Luther defeated State Rep. Reggie Smith in this year's primaries.

Luther, a Dallas salon owner who kept her shop open despite COVID orders from the county and state, says she supports school choice.

Democrat Tiffany Drake calls school choice a "sustained attack on public education" on her website.

"Their mission is to fund vouchers for private schools for the already wealthy, so that rural and low- and middle-income children do not receive education at all," reads Drake's website.

Texas House District 87 - Caroline Fairly (R), Timothy Gassaway (D)

Republican Caroline Fairly won her party's nomination after State Rep. Four Price opted not to seek re-election.

Fairly, a healthcare consultant, calls for parental choice when it comes to education on her website.

Her opponent, Democrat Timothy Gassaway, is a business owner and founder of the Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce.

"There are many reasons to oppose voucher programs. Texas should reject vouchers, and instead adequately fund our public schools," reads Gassaway's website.

Texas House District 121 - Marc LaHood (R), Laurel Swift (D)

Republican Marc LaHood defeated State Rep. Steve Allison in the primary earlier this year.

On his website, LaHood says parents know what is best for her child.

"We must empower parents to make the absolute best education decisions for their child – there is no one-size-fits-all school or environment, which is true even in my own home as we have pursued different educational opportunities for each of our kids," reads LaHood's website.

Democrat Laurel Swift, who works in biology and medical sales, is running against LaHood.

"We must resist efforts to divert funds to private and home schooling, which lack accountability," reads Swift's website.