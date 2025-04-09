Edgecliff Village man charged in hit-and-run that killed woman in Haltom City

article

A 20-year-old man from Edgecliff Village has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Haltom City on Saturday.

What we know:

Adrian Anthony Rodriguez, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Medford, Oklahoma, according to Haltom City police.

He is charged with collision involving death, a second-degree felony.

The backstory:

Rodriguez's arrest stems from a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Saturday, April 5.

Police responded to a call about an unresponsive woman in the road around 4 a.m. in the 5000 block of Northeast 28th Street, near Field Street.

The victim, identified as 54-year-old Loralea Fox, had serious injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene about 20 minutes later.

Investigators determined Fox had been walking westbound when she was struck from behind by a truck. The driver, now identified as Rodriguez, fled without rendering aid.

Rodriguez remains in police custody. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led Rodriguez to strike the woman, or why he was in Oklahoma at the time of his arrest.