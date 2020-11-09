East Texas veteran’s Biden-Harris sign, mailbox vandalized with swastikas

An East Texas veteran’s Biden-Harris campaign sign and mailbox were vandalized over the weekend.

Bill Brown found his Joe Biden-Kamala Harris sign covered in spray-painted swastikas Sunday morning in front of his Tyler home. The same was painted all over his mailbox.

Brown, a Vietnam veteran, says he understands not everyone agrees with his vote for Biden as president, but that shouldn’t mean people should stoop to vandalism. Still, he says he forgives the perpetrator.

“The Lord forgives, and I forgive. So we just go on. And there has been more outpouring of blessing, then negativity," he said.

Since then, neighbors have stepped up to help. One neighbor’s son wrote in chalk: “love thy neighbor.”

Advertisement

Brown says he also had two campaign signs stolen earlier this fall.