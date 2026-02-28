East Texas firefighters rescue two from crashed hot air balloon

article

The Brief Firefighter in Longview conducted a rescue Saturday morning after two people were trapped in a hot air balloon basket. The balloon crashed into a cell phone tower in northern Gregg County around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Both occupants were rescued and no injuries were reported.



Firefighters in Longview, Texas, rescued two people that got trapped in a hot air balloon Saturday after it got stuck on a cell phone tower.

Officials said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Saturday in northern Gregg County when two people in a hot air balloon hit a cell phone tower at an estimated 920 feet in the air.

The rescue started just before 9 a.m. and firefighters were able to make contact with the trapped balloon riders around 10 a.m.

Both occupants in the balloon basket were said to be conscious and uninjured.

Firefighters said the rescue required the use of multiple rope systems because of the height and complexity of the rescue.