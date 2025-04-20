Early Voting in North Texas: What you need to know

article

The Brief Early voting for the local city council races, school board trustees, and special elections begins on Tuesday, April 22. Early voting runs through April 29. Election Day is May 3.



In Texas, the May Joint and Special Election is an opportunity for voters to participate in local governance by selecting officials such as city council members, school board trustees, and other municipal representatives.

Texas early voting dates and poll locations

Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the May 3, 2025 election begins on April 22 and ends on April 29.

In most North Texas counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.

Early voting hours

Dallas County

Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, April 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tarrant County

Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, April 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Collin County

Tuesday, April 22 to Saturday, April 26 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 - Closed

Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Denton County

Tuesday, April 22 to Saturday, April 26 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rockwall County

Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, April 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 - No Voting

Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where do I vote? How to find your precinct

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots.

You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage, which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.

County Election Information

Dallas County

Collin County

Tarrant County

Denton County

Rockwall County

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.