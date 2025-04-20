Early Voting in North Texas: What you need to know
DALLAS - In Texas, the May Joint and Special Election is an opportunity for voters to participate in local governance by selecting officials such as city council members, school board trustees, and other municipal representatives.
Texas early voting dates and poll locations
Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the May 3, 2025 election begins on April 22 and ends on April 29.
In most North Texas counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.
To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.
Early voting hours
Dallas County
- Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, April 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 27 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tarrant County
- Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, April 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 27 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Collin County
- Tuesday, April 22 to Saturday, April 26 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, April 27 - Closed
- Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Denton County
- Tuesday, April 22 to Saturday, April 26 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, April 27 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rockwall County
- Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, April 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 26 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, April 27 - No Voting
- Monday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where do I vote? How to find your precinct
Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots.
You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage, which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.
County Election Information
Dallas County
Collin County
Tarrant County
Denton County
Rockwall County
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton County elections websites.