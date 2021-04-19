Early voting begins Monday for the May 1 elections

article

Early voting begins Monday for hundreds of races for mayor, city councils, school boards and local issues across North Texas.

The biggest race is for mayor of Fort Worth. Incumbent Betsy Price is not running for re-election after almost 10 years in office.

There’s also a race for mayor in Arlington to replace incumbent Jeff Williams, who cannot run again after serving three terms.

Voters in Plano are also choosing a new mayor after Harry LaRosiliere served the maximum two terms.

Some North Texans are also voting for the open seat in the 6th Congressional District.

Republican Rep. Ron Wright died in February of complications from COVID-19 and cancer.

There are nearly two dozen candidates in that race from both parties including Wright’s widow, Susan Wright.

District 6 covers southeast Tarrant County as well as Ellis and Navarro counties.

The last day of early voting is April 27.

Election day is May 1.