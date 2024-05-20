Early voting begins for Texas primary runoffs

Voters must decide who will advance to the November election in several runoff races.

Early voting starts Tuesday for the May 28 runoff election.

House District 12: Goldman vs. O'Shea

One of the most notable undecided races is in House District 12. Longtime Fort Worth Congresswoman Kay Granger is retiring.

The Republican runoff for the nomination for that seat has State Rep. Craig Goldman running against business owner John O’Shea.

Related article

Goldman is touting his conservative voting record in the Texas House. But he also voted for the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last year. O’Shea is holding that against Goldman.

Paxton is supporting O’Shea in this race. He’s indicated he’s seeking political vengeance against House members who voted for his impeachment.

House District 21: Phelan vs. Covey

Meanwhile, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is facing a runoff election against David Covey in House District 21.

Covey is a former chairman of the Orange County Republican Party. He also has the support of Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Paxton is seeking revenge against Phelan for supporting last year’s impeachment vote in the House.

The race is seen as a test of strength for the far right wing of the Texas GOP, which has tried to portray Phelan as a traitor to the party.

He finished a close second to Covey in the March primary election.

District 21 is in southeast Texas along the Louisiana border.

Dallas County Sheriff

In the Democratic race for Dallas County Sheriff, the former sheriff, Lupe Valdez, is in a runoff with the current sheriff, Marian Brown.

In the primary, Brown had the highest percentage of votes at 42% Valdez finished with 38%.

Related article

There's no Republican on the ballot in November, so whoever wins this runoff will run unopposed in the general election.

Early voting runs through Friday. Election day is next Tuesday.