Early morning truck fire shuts down Eastbound Interstate 30 in Rockwall County

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The Brief A truck fire early Monday morning forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 30 near John King Boulevard in Rockwall County. First responders are working at the scene, which is causing thick smoke, heavy debris, and significant traffic backups during the morning commute. Authorities have not reported any injuries or provided an estimated time for when the freeway will reopen.



A truck fire has forced the closure of part of Interstate 30 in Rockwall County early Monday morning, according to transportation officials.

I-30 shut down in Rockwall

What we know:

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 near John King Boulevard, located east of Dallas.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and it is not yet known if the driver or anyone else was injured in the blaze.

Texas Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed first responders working near the burning vehicle, with emergency lights flashing and traffic backed up behind the closure. Thick smoke and debris from the fire continue to affect visibility and lane access in the area.

Officials have not provided an estimated time for when the freeway will reopen. Drivers traveling through Rockwall County during the morning commute are advised to expect significant delays and seek alternate routes.