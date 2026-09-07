Early morning truck fire shuts down Eastbound Interstate 30 in Rockwall County
ROCKWALL, Texas - A truck fire has forced the closure of part of Interstate 30 in Rockwall County early Monday morning, according to transportation officials.
I-30 shut down in Rockwall
What we know:
The incident happened just before 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 near John King Boulevard, located east of Dallas.
Emergency crews are on the scene, and it is not yet known if the driver or anyone else was injured in the blaze.
Texas Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed first responders working near the burning vehicle, with emergency lights flashing and traffic backed up behind the closure. Thick smoke and debris from the fire continue to affect visibility and lane access in the area.
Officials have not provided an estimated time for when the freeway will reopen. Drivers traveling through Rockwall County during the morning commute are advised to expect significant delays and seek alternate routes.
The Source: Information in this article is fromthe Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management and TxDOT cameras.