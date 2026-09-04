Dallas ISD high school offers barber classes

The Brief Skyline High School in Dallas ISD offers barbering classes for students. Students must put in 1,000 hours of theory and training before they can graduate from the program. Manzell Robertson runs the program, and hopes the barbering classes offer skills to students beyond just styling hair.



Students at Skyline High School in Dallas ISD have a chance to learn how to be a professional barber through the school's curriculum.

Barber classes in Dallas ISD

What we know:

This year, Skyline High School in Dallas ISD offers a program for students to learn to become barbers.

It's the only program of its kind in the state. The classes are led by Manzelle Robertson, who is in his fourth year of teaching the class.

Students will learn standards for cutting, styling, and dyeing hair, and they must complete 1,000 hours of theory and training before the end of the program.

The program calls for seniors to be in school for half a day, and work at a barbershop for half a day.

Additionally, students in the program offer Community Cuts on Wednesday nights, where other students can schedule an appointment to get their hair cut by their classmates in the program.

FOX 4's Shaun Rabb got his own "haircut" while learning about the course!

What they're saying:

"We're preparing them for the technical side and the practical side, and life experiences itself," Robertson tells Rabb.

Manzell Robertson

"Ever since I was a little kid i would always get designs around my head, and it inspired me," Alexander Lopes, a Skyline student, says. "I want to do that too when I get older."

Some students in the program hope their skills at barbering can pay for bigger things.

"I want to study psychology, and I know it's pretty expensive, so I hope this helps pay off a bunch of the school and things like that," Lexie Obregon says.