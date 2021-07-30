Early morning fire destroys multi-million dollar Southlake mansion

article

Firefighters battled a fire at a mansion in the Fort Worth suburb of Southlake Friday morning.

At least part of the $2.9 million, seven bedroom home on White Chapel Boulevard collapsed before 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Keller, Grapevine and Colleyville helped to put out the flames.

Public records indicate the mansion previously belonged to Hall of Fame NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall, who died in 2013.

The 10,349-square-foot home was most recently sold last month.

There's no word yet on if anyone was inside or injured in the fire.