Eagle Mountain Lake boat crash injures 3, including children

The Brief A boat crashed into a dock on the west side of Eagle Mountain Lake over the weekend. Three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Two of the victims were children.



Three people, including two children, were hurt in a boat crash at Eagle Mountain Lake.

What we know:

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the boat struck a dock near Miller Avenue on the west side of the lake around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

One adult and two children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the TWPD are now investigating the cause of the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information about the ages of the children or give an update on how serious their injuries are.

It’s not clear if alcohol is suspected or if anyone will face charges related to the crash.

What they're saying:

Joseph Quintero with TWPD says this type of incident is not uncommon. He stressed the importance of safety on Texas waterways.

"That includes making sure you have a life jacket for everybody onboard, and that is to include paddlecraft too. Number two: you wanna make sure you have a throwable device, so in case somebody falls overboard, you have a device you can actually throw out to them," Quintero said.

He continued, "Have a water plan. Make sure you know where you’re going and what you’re going to be doing."

While alcohol use has not been confirmed in the crash, Quintero wants people to remember safe practices with the substance and water activities.

"Just like on the public roads in the state of Texas, driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated is illegal, just like driving while intoxicated. So ensure if you’re going to drink on a boat that you have a DD (designated driver)."