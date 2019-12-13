DWI suspect arrested after hitting DART police car

article

A suspected drunken driver was arrested after hitting Dallas Area Rapid Transit police car early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Harry Hines Boulevard in northwest Dallas – right in front of the Dallas Northwest Patrol Station.

The car failed to yield while making a left turn and crashed into the DART patrol car.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver at fault was arrested for DWI after failing a field sobriety test.