DWI suspect arrested after hitting DART police car
DALLAS - A suspected drunken driver was arrested after hitting Dallas Area Rapid Transit police car early Friday morning.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Harry Hines Boulevard in northwest Dallas – right in front of the Dallas Northwest Patrol Station.
The car failed to yield while making a left turn and crashed into the DART patrol car.
The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The driver at fault was arrested for DWI after failing a field sobriety test.