Dutch orange bus breaks down in Houston

The Brief The famous Dutch double-decker orange fan bus suffered a broken thermostat while in Houston. After teamwork to repair the cooling system, the bus is fixed and ready for Saturday's events. The bus will participate in a march from Rice University to Houston Stadium ahead of the Netherlands vs. Sweden match at noon.



The famous Dutch double-decker orange bus ran into a couple of issues in Houston.

What we know:

The Orange Fans shared a Facebook post stating, "Houston, we had a problem." The bus had a broken thermostat.







After some grueling teamwork with "blood, sweat, and tears," the cooling system was reportedly fixed, and the bus will be ready for Saturday's march from Rice University to Houston Stadium.

What's next:

The Netherlands will take on Sweden at Houston Stadium on Saturday at noon.