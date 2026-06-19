Dutch orange bus breaks down in Houston
DALLAS - The famous Dutch double-decker orange bus ran into a couple of issues in Houston.
What we know:
The Orange Fans shared a Facebook post stating, "Houston, we had a problem." The bus had a broken thermostat.
After some grueling teamwork with "blood, sweat, and tears," the cooling system was reportedly fixed, and the bus will be ready for Saturday's march from Rice University to Houston Stadium.
What's next:
The Netherlands will take on Sweden at Houston Stadium on Saturday at noon.
The Source: The information on this page was posted by the Orange Fans on Facebook.