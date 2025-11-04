Duncanville police, DEA discover meth lab; $10M in narcotics seized

article

The Brief A multi-week narcotics investigation by Duncanville Police and the DEA resulted in the bust of a major drug distribution network in Dallas County. Authorities seized approximately 250 kilograms of methamphetamine and multiple firearms, with an estimated street value of up to $10 million. Three individuals have been identified and are expected to face federal narcotics charges for their connection to the operation and an alleged meth conversion lab.



A multi-week narcotics investigation in Duncanville and Dallas County has culminated in the seizure of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of up to $10 million and the identification of three individuals now facing federal charges, authorities announced Monday.

Duncanville Meth Lab Bust

What we know:

The Duncanville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, working alongside personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), targeted a significant drug distribution network that had been trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine throughout the area.

The investigation led detectives to a Dallas County residence where the suspects were allegedly manufacturing the drug. On October 27, officers from the Duncanville Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team, along with the DEA, executed a high-risk search warrant at the location.

(Source: Duncanville Police Department)

Inside the home, law enforcement discovered an active methamphetamine conversion laboratory. Investigators ultimately seized approximately 250 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as multiple firearms.

What they're saying:

"Our Narcotics Unit, in partnership with select DEA personnel, demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism in dismantling a significant methamphetamine distribution network harming our community," said Duncanville Chief of Police Matt Stogner.

What's next:

The three people identified in connection with the operation are expected to face federal narcotics charges.

What we don't know:

FOX 4 News has requested the identities and mugshots of the three people involved. Duncanville Police said they are not releasing the names at this time because it is part of a larger investigation.