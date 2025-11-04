Duncanville police, DEA discover meth lab; $10M in narcotics seized
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - A multi-week narcotics investigation in Duncanville and Dallas County has culminated in the seizure of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of up to $10 million and the identification of three individuals now facing federal charges, authorities announced Monday.
Duncanville Meth Lab Bust
What we know:
The Duncanville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, working alongside personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), targeted a significant drug distribution network that had been trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine throughout the area.
The investigation led detectives to a Dallas County residence where the suspects were allegedly manufacturing the drug. On October 27, officers from the Duncanville Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team, along with the DEA, executed a high-risk search warrant at the location.
(Source: Duncanville Police Department)
Inside the home, law enforcement discovered an active methamphetamine conversion laboratory. Investigators ultimately seized approximately 250 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as multiple firearms.
What they're saying:
"Our Narcotics Unit, in partnership with select DEA personnel, demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism in dismantling a significant methamphetamine distribution network harming our community," said Duncanville Chief of Police Matt Stogner.
What's next:
The three people identified in connection with the operation are expected to face federal narcotics charges.
What we don't know:
FOX 4 News has requested the identities and mugshots of the three people involved. Duncanville Police said they are not releasing the names at this time because it is part of a larger investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Duncanville Police Department.