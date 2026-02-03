Duncanville homeowner fears pets lost after early morning fire destroys home

The Brief A family of four, including two elderly parents and a deaf family member, was forced to flee their home of 22 years after the homeowner woke up to heavy smoke just before 5 a.m. Two elderly residents are being treated for burn injuries, while the homeowner reports that his two dogs are tragically unaccounted for and not believed to have survived. While fire crews remain on the scene at Michaels and Dawson drives, the cause of the blaze remains unknown.



A massive house fire in Duncanville displaced a family early Tuesday morning, and the homeowner says he fears his two dogs died in the blaze.

What we know:

FOX 4 crews were working on an unrelated story in Duncanville when they witnessed flames break out at a home near Michaels and Dawson drives just before 5 a.m.

The homeowner, who has lived in the house for 22 years, told FOX 4 he woke up to a smoke-filled house and rushed to get his family to safety. Four people were inside at the time: the homeowner, his brother, and his two elderly parents.

The parents are currently receiving medical treatment for burn injuries.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Duncanville house fire

While the family escaped, the homeowner said he does not believe his two dogs made it out alive. The fire was intense enough to cause damage to a neighboring home as well.

As of 5:30 a.m., fire crews remained on the scene working to extinguish the remaining flames.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The homeowner said the family was asleep when the fire started and he is unsure of the origin.

Officials at the scene have not yet released a statement, and the identities of the victims have not been professionally confirmed.