Duncanville crews clean up major sewage spill

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The Brief Construction debris caused a sewage spill in Duncanville, overflowing into a local backyard area and drainage easement. Cleanup and disinfection are underway, with no reports of dead fish or significant environmental harm. Residents with private water wells within a half mile of the spill are advised to boil their water before drinking it.



Crews are cleaning up a sewage spill in the city of Duncanville in Dallas County.

What we know:

Officials said there was a sanitary sewer overflow that occurred on Wednesday in the city’s wastewater collection system.

Debris from upstream utility construction entered the main line and caused sewage to spill into a nearby backyard area and drainage easement along Little Creek Drive.

While crews are working to clean up and disinfect the area, people with private water wells located within a half mile of the spill should boil their water before drinking it.

There have been no reports of dead fish or significant environmental harm, officials said.

What they're saying:

"The City of Duncanville is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, and we continue to comply with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requirements regarding wastewater discharge. In the event of a spill over the threshold limit of 100,000 gallons, our crews actively work to mitigate any impact and take laboratory samples at various points along the drainage easement once the sanitary sewer overflow has completely subsided," the city said.