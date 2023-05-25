Expand / Collapse search

Dumpster fire outside Texas AG office; suspect arrested

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Attorney General's Office says that the person responsible for setting a dumpster on fire outside its office has been arrested.

In a tweet, Ken Paxton's office says Texas DPS arrested a 42-year-old woman.

The woman has reportedly been charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $25,000 but less than $30,000.

In a follow up tweet, Paxton released a statement saying the fire was determined "unintentional" by Texas DPS.

The Austin Fire Department said in a tweet that their arson investigators assisted in the investigation, collecting samples for the state lab at the request of Texas DPS and Governor Abbott.

The AG's office tweeted out videos and announced that someone had set fire to the dumpster at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and they asked for the public's help finding the suspect.

This came on the same day allegations against Paxton came to a head at the State Capitol.