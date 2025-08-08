Driverless trucks could be on the roads in DFW soon

The Brief Driverless 18-wheelers could be on Texas highways as early as next year, with testing already underway in North Texas by Kodiak Robotics. The autonomous trucks use a universal sensor pod system that can be mounted on various truck models. Industry leaders hope the technology will help address the national truck driver shortage and improve road safety.



By next year, there could be 18-wheelers on Texas highways with no human in the driver’s seat.

Here’s a closer look at some of the new technology that’s already being tested in North Texas.

Self-Driving Trucks

What we know:

The folks at Kodiak Robotics, which is based out of Lancaster just south of Dallas, have been testing new technology that they think could bring actual driverless technology to the open road within the second half of next year.

What they're saying:

FOX Business Network’s Jeff Flock rode along in one of Kodiak Robotics’ trucks to get some insight into how the technology works.

"This is the Kodiak sensor pod, so this is where we house all the sensors that allow us to see and perceive the environment around it," said Don Burnette, the company’s CEO and founder.

The trucks don’t need dozens of sensors. They have just one on each side that can be mounted with a universal pod.

"We have a specific mount for every make and model of the vehicles that we work with. But the pod is universal, so you can put it onto any make and model," Burnette said.

The entire system is calibrated so that if there’s an impact or damage, the mount folds back up against the truck to protect the sensors.

An assisted autonomy system allows a remote operator to reposition and control the vehicle in certain circumstances, such as stopping for gas.

"He'll get it positioned on the road and the autonomous system will take over from there," Burnette said.

Dig deeper:

While there are no federal regulations on autonomous trucks right now, 24 states have passed laws that enable autonomous trucks to run on their roads.

With a shortage of truckers, particularly coast-to-coast truckers, industry leaders hope the new technology will help fill jobs – even if the seats are not.

"Today in the U.S., there's a significant driver shortage. And so, we believe that autonomy is the solution. In addition, there are major safety concerns with trucks on the roadways. And autonomous technology has the opportunity to improve the safety of our roadways, to reduce accidents, and ultimately save lives," Burnette said.