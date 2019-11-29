Driver killed in rollover crash on I-30 near Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - The driver of a pickup truck died in a rollover crash near Downtown Dallas early Friday morning.
Authorities said the wreck happened just after midnight, when the truck went out of control, hit a concrete barrier, and then flipped on I-30 at Lamar.
The driver was ejected, and later pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses said the pickup was then hit by a car.
A woman in that car was taken to the hospital, but she's expected to be okay.