Driver killed in Dallas after speeding SUV runs red light in hit-and-run crash

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The Brief A male driver was killed early Sunday morning after a speeding SUV ran a red light and struck his car in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas. The crash happened at Elam Road and South Buckner Boulevard, sending the victim's car into a construction fence. The driver of the SUV left the scene on foot, and police have not yet released suspect details or the victim's identity.



A driver was killed early Sunday morning after a high-speed hit-and-run crash in Southeast Dallas, authorities said.

Fatal crash near Pleasant Grove area

What we know:

Dallas Police Department officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Elam Road and South Buckner Boulevard at 1:28 a.m.

Investigators determined that a Ford SUV traveling westbound on Elam Road at a high rate of speed ran a red light, striking a Chevrolet Camaro traveling southbound on South Buckner Boulevard. The force of the impact propelled the Camaro off the roadway, where it crashed into a fence surrounding a construction site.

The lone occupant of the Camaro, an adult male, suffered critical injuries. Paramedics with Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

The driver of the SUV left the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The Dallas Police Department Vehicular Crimes Unit took over the scene, closing the intersection for several hours to collect evidence and review area surveillance footage to identify the hit-and-run driver.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.