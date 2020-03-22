Driver killed after vehicle go off I-30, hits tree in East Dallas
article
DALLAS - The driver of a pickup truck is dead after crashing into a tree in East Dallas Saturday night.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened at about 10:30 p.m., when the driver lost control of the pickup along eastbound I-30, near Carroll Avenue.
The vehicle sustained major damage to the passenger side.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.