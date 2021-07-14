Driver killed after going the wrong way on Dallas North Tollway

article

A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on collision on the Dallas North Tollway overnight.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday. DPS troopers said a driver traveling north in the southbound lanes hit another car near Mockingbird Lane.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to pull the innocent driver out of her car. There’s no word on her condition but she was conscious and talking before being taken to the hospital.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

It’s not clear why he was going in the wrong the direction how long he had been traveling north before the crash, troopers said.