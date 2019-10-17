Driver hits Loop 820 bridge support, dies in fiery crash

article

One person was killed in a fiery crash in Fort Worth overnight.

Firefighters found the wrecked SUV wrapped around a bridge support on East Loop 820 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After knocking down the flames, they discover the deceased driver. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle.

Police closed all southbound lanes of East Loop 820 at Highway 287 for an investigation and so that the Texas Department of Transportation could check for structural damage.

The scene is now cleared.