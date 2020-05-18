Driver dies in crash during police chase

article

A man is dead after leading police on a chase through parts of Dallas Sunday night.

Dallas police said they got a call about gunshots from a vehicle in the area near Westmoreland Road and Fort Worth Avenue.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle that matched that description but the suspect drove off.

The officers followed and pulled the SUV over a second time. Again the suspect took off.

The SUV ended up crashing and caught fire in the 1600 block of Duncanville Road.

The driver died in the crash.