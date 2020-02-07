Driver dies after crashing into Kaufman County home

article

A driver was killed when a pickup truck crashed into a home in Kaufman County, southeast of Dallas.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday. Police said the driver was headed west on Highway 175 and for some reason went off the road.

The pickup smashed through a tree and then hit the carport or patio side of a home.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one in the house was injured.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why the driver lost control.