Driver dead after crash involving DART train in Richardson

A crash involving a DART train in Richardson Sunday evening left one person dead.

The wreck happened at about 5:30 p.m., when a northbound Red Line train “made contact” with a vehicle in the right of way at Collins Grade Crossing, north of Arapaho Center Station.

The vehicle’s driver was killed in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

No further details have been released about the crash.

Shuttle buses were made available for passengers between Arapaho Center and Galatyn Park stations.