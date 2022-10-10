Driver crashes into Fort Worth building

article

A man is recovering in the hospital after driving his car into a building in Fort Worth overnight.

Police said it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Refugio Avenue and Northwest 25th Street.

The driver was allegedly speeding before he tried to make a turn. He lost control, hit a curb and his car rolled into the building.

First responders said the driver may have severe injuries.

It’s unclear if he was impaired at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating.