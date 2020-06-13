Drive-thru event held in Dallas to get people registered to vote

article

Dozens of people registered to vote during a drive-thru campaign in Dallas Saturday.

Voter registrars, who went through specific training beforehand, set up a booth at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.

The event helped anyone who was not already registered, or who has had an address or name change recently.

People who volunteered and who registered said they wanted to be ready for the runoff elections happening next month.

“We believe that the time is now and people are really understanding that the power comes from actually voting in elections. That’s where your voice is heard and that’s where the power is,” said Tonya Muraguri, who is chapter president of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Sorority.

The deadline to register for the runoff elections is Monday, June 15.