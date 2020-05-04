Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in McKinney

article

A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing center opens Monday in McKinney.

The test location will be in the parking lot of the Walmart at Custer Road and Highway 380.

It will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m.

First responders and health care providers can be tested at any time. Others must have symptoms.

To see if you meet the testing requirements and to book an appointment, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com/McKinney.htm.