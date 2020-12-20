Drew Springer defeats Shelley Luther in District 30 Texas Senate race

article

State Representative Drew Springer defeated Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther in a runoff to decide who will fill a Texas Senate seat.

Senate District 30 spans 14 counties, including Collin, Denton, and Grayson.

The race has drawn a lot of attention across the state.

Luther is the salon owner who went to jail for defying pandemic orders, and has since criticized Governor Greg Abbott's handling of the virus.

Gov. Abbott, meanwhile, endorsed Springer.

The seat is open after State Sen. Pat Fallon resigned to run successfully for U.S. Congress.