Driver’s license offices in North Texas reopened Wednesday with limited service.

People will be required to make an appointment to get help.

They must check-in when they arrive and wait in their car. Then they will get a text message letting them know when it’s their turn and safe to go inside.

For now, people can only get a driver’s license, CDL, learner’s permit or ID card.

Appointments are also available for a driving test.