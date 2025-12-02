DPS officer leaves holstered weapon in restroom at Rockwall-Heath athletics facility, officials say

article

The Brief A holstered gun was found unattended by students in the boys' restroom at the Rockwall-Heath Indoor Athletics facility on Monday morning. School officials confirmed that the weapon belonged to a Heath Department of Public Safety officer, who had left it alone for approximately two minutes. No students touched the gun; they immediately notified a coach, and an internal investigation is now being conducted by the Heath DPS.



Officials at Rockwall ISD reached out to parents on Monday after a gun was found at the Rockwall-Heath Indoor Athletics facility earlier that morning.

Gun found at Rockwall-Heath High School

What we know:

According to the school, a Heath Department of Public Safety officer left a holstered weapon in the boys' restroom. Officials said the gun was left unattended for about two minutes before students entered the restroom.

The students did not approach or touch the gun, officials said, and then promptly notified their coach. The coach secured the weapon.

The school said at no time did a student handle the gun.

What they're saying:

"We are proud of the middle school students’ alertness and mature response, and we commend them for their quick action in notifying an adult. Please know that high school students were not present. The Heath Department of Public Safety is managing the matter and conducting an internal investigation," officials said in an email to the parents.

"We take this matter very seriously and are committed to ensuring an incident of this nature does not occur again. I am proud of the students for their prompt actions and their immediate notification to school staff," said Heath DPS Chief Brandon Seery.

What's next:

Heath DPS said the officer has been reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation.