Body camera video shows chaos after Downtown Dallas officer-involved shooting

The Dallas Police Department gave an update on the deadly officer-involved shooting outside a downtown nightclub that left two people dead.

Newly released body camera video also shows a chaotic scene as the gunfire rang out.

What we know:

The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 2000 block of Commerce Street in Downtown Dallas.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said there was a disturbance at the location earlier in the night, so officers were already there.

Then, around 2 a.m., 31-year-old Kedric McDonald pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at 27-year-old Zemeid Cox, who was seated in a vehicle.

McDonald allegedly fired additional rounds, shooting three other people who were standing nearby. He then ran towards officers and pointed his gun at the officers, the chief said.

Police said McDonald ignored officers’ commands to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. Two officers fired shots, striking him.

Both McDonald and Cox were later pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.

Dig deeper:

Police said the body camera video that was released on Wednesday clearly shows a chaotic scene as the gunfire rings out.

McDonald can also be seen coming toward officers with a gun pointed at them.

"Drop the gun," one officer shouts before officers return fire.

The officers then work frantically amid car alarms and screaming witnesses as they try to secure the scene and help the victims.

"Come on, ambulance, let’s go. Come on. Right here, we’ve got one down," one officer shouts as he points paramedics to those who are injured.

What they're saying:

"The officers really did a phenomenal job. As you know from watching the video, you see the gunfire, and then it becomes very chaotic. All of a sudden, people were running every which way. The officers were able to identify where the gunshots were coming from," Chief Comeaux said. "I feel like the officers did an outstanding job being able to contain that one gunman and get everything under control and basically take his life because he was trying to take others."

What's next:

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will review the evidence and conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

This is DPD’s seventh officer-involved shooting of the year.