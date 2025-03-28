Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus to remain open through holiday season

article

The Brief Saks Global announced Friday that the Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcue would remain open through the 2025 holiday season. The luxury retailers owners said it was working with the city of Dallas to "reimagine" the space beyond 2025. The store was expected to close March 31.



Saks Global on Friday said they will keep the downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus open through the 2025 holiday season while exploring a "reimagination" of the location.

What we know:

City officials met with Saks Global leaders and discussed multiple ideas for the location, a release from Saks Global said.

Ideas floated for the space include luxury retail, curated art exhibitions and a fashion and event center.

What they're saying:

"We deeply admire the city's passion and unwavering dedication to Neiman Marcus’ storied legacy in Dallas. The potential reimagination of this iconic shopping destination reinforces Saks Global’s commitment to redefining the luxury shopping experience," Marc Metrick, Chief Executive Officer of Saks Global, said. "As we explore opportunities for the Downtown store, along with the planned renovation at the NorthPark store, we will evaluate the opportunity to utilize both locations to serve different customer needs in the Dallas market."

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said the city was looking forward to continued conversations with Saks Global.

"We are excited that Saks Global has decided to keep Neiman Marcus open downtown, as we explore the opportunity to unlock the potential to transform downtown into an international beacon and economic engine for fashion - just as the Neiman Marcus founders intended when they opened the store more than 100 years ago," Tolbert said.

Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus

The backstory:

A Saks Global spokesperson said in February that after more than a decade of negotiations, they received a notice from the landlord of the Downtown Dallas location to terminate their occupancy. The spokesperson said the landlord, the Slaughter family, was forcing them to close effective March 31, 2025.

The 99-year ground lease ended on Jan. 31, 2025 and was extended to March 31, 2025.

The original leaseholder, C.C. Slaughter, was close friends with both the Neiman and the Marcus families. For more than 99 years, the lease never received more than $400 per month.

(Original Caption) Ca. 1945-1960-The Ervay Street entrance for Neiman Marcus in Dallas, TX. Two women leave, a doorman holds their packages and the door for them. They are walking towards a waiting car.

The Slaughter family confirmed their intention to donate the land to the City of Dallas, according to Downtown Dallas, Inc.

Earlier this month, the retailer said it would continue with plans to close the downtown location despite the change in ownership of the land.

In July 2024, FOX 4 News reported that Saks Global was acquiring Neiman Marcus Group and is now the parent company of Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH. The acquisition was finalized in December 2024 for $2.7 billion.

Neiman Marcus was founded in Dallas in 1907, and its name has become synonymous with high-end luxury items.

The original Neiman Marcus store was at the intersection of Elm Street and North Field Street. A year after that building was destroyed in a fire in 1913, the company opened the current location at Main Street and Ervay Street.

Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020 during the pandemic but exited bankruptcy later that year.