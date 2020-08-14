Downtown Dallas businesses offering more COVID-19 testing sites open to the public

Dallas businesses are partnering up to offer more COVID-19 testing to the public.

New pop-up sites downtown Dallas are designed to get more people tested and back to work.

In addition to the Dallas County testing sites, two new pop-up sites have recently opened up in downtown that are open to everyone whether they're a Dallas resident or not. It's all in an effort to make it easier to get tested.

On a typical weekday, the parking lot at Young and Saint Paul in Dallas would be full with downtown office workers. But it hasn't been like that for months while many are still working remotely.

Larry Hamilton of Hamilton Properties, which owns the lot, has partnered with other Dallas businesses to offer free COVID-19 testing and hopefully get more people back to work.

“We could hardly be more anxious to get Dallas back to work,” Hamilton said. “So anything that’s helpful in that we want to be a part of the solution.”

That includes businesses like Sweet Beat Vodka.

Advertisement

“We have a lot of friends that are in the service industry, and they’ve been out of work for a really, really long time,” said Sweet Beat Vodka owner Henry Masters. “So we’ve come together to partner with other companies, like Larry’s company, to try to help Dallas get back to work safely. Safety is the key. Not to just get back to work, but get back to work safely.”

The site offers walk-up and drive-thru rapid test results and antibody testing for COVID-19. It's open to everyone regardless of where they live and can do up to 1,000 tests a day.

For now, the free testing is for the insured. But with government funding programs, they hope to be able to offer it to the uninsured as well starting next week.

“It’s very hard to navigate and find where to get a test,” said Jason Cotton, VP of Labora Hospitality.

Bullion Restaurant in Downtown Dallas has been closed since early March. Last week, they started an effort to get more people tested by offering drive-thru testing for the insured and uninsured twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The out of pocket cost is $75 and results within 48 hours.

None of this replaces the Dallas County testing sites, which will now test any Dallas County resident with or without symptoms who works for an essential business. Either way, the goal remains the same.

“I think the sooner all of us, whether you’re in the restaurant industry or not can do our part, whether that’s wearing a mask, whether that’s getting a test and helping to stop the spread, I think it’s beneficial to everybody,” Cotton said.

Testing through Bullion is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Lubben Plaza downtown by appointment only. People can make an appointment through their website at https://www.toasttab.com/bullion-togo/v3

Testing at the Young Street location is offered five days a week. People can walk up or make an appointment online by calling them at (214) 494-812.