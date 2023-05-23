DoorDash accused in lawsuit of charging iPhone users more for delivery

article

DoorDash is facing a lawsuit over allegations that the company charges iPhone users more than Android users for food deliveries.

The lawsuit filed by Maryland resident Ross Hecox and his minor children seeks financial damages of no less than $1 billion for "all consumers who fell prey to DoorDash’s illegal pricing scheme over the past four years."

DoorDash allegedly tacked on an extended range fee to the total of DashPass subscribers as a way "to subsidize lost revenues from discounted fees," according to the lawsuit.

Engadget, a technology blog, noted that DashPass is the company's $10-a-month subscription service that delivers orders over $12 for free.

In a statement from DoorDash provided to FOX Television Stations, the food delivery titan denies the allegations stating:

"The claims put forward in the amended complaint are baseless and simply without merit. Our priority is to provide the best service possible and ensure there is clarity for consumers that allows them to make informed decisions. We ensure fees are disclosed throughout the customer experience, including on each restaurant storepage and before checkout. Building this trust is essential, and it’s why the majority of delivery orders on our platform are placed by return customers. We will continue to strive to make our platform work even better for customers, and will vigorously fight these allegations."

The San Francisco-based company added that the claims that there are different prices for Android vs iOS users are "flatly wrong" explaining that they don’t charge different prices based on the type of phone a customer uses to place an order.

Citing the lawsuit, SFGate.com noted that subscribers of DoorDash’s premium DashPass service are charged the "expanded range fee" more often than standard users despite promising "reduced service fees" and that the "express delivery" upcharge does nothing to expedite deliveries.

DoorDash says it typically charges a delivery fee and a service fee, in addition to the cost of food and beverages ordered by the consumer, offering that these fees help them cover the cost of delivery drivers, technology, and marketing.

In recent years, DoorDash has expanded its delivery service beyond restaurant takeout to include groceries , beauty products , homeware products, gifts , and even COVID-19 test kits .

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



