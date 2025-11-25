article

The Brief Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with incidents more than triple the daily average, according to the NFPA. Deep-frying turkeys poses a serious fire and injury risk, causing an average of 60 injuries and over $15 million in property damage annually. Experts stress safety precautions for home fryers: use a thawed, dry turkey, cook outdoors away from structures, and keep a grease-rated fire extinguisher nearby.



As Thanksgiving Day approaches, millions of Americans are preparing to cook their turkey.

When it comes to cooking your own turkey, the chef in the home — no matter who that might be — tends to do his or her due diligence in terms of proper prep for the day.

Deep-frying a turkey

Big picture view:

Some say deep-frying is the only way to enjoy a turkey on Thanksgiving Day, but it can pose serious hazards.

In fact, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average for such incidents, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The NFPA even warns against frying your own turkey at home altogether and just purchasing one from the store.

NFPA also said that deep fryers , on average, cause 60 injuries, 5 deaths and over $15 million in property damage.

For those home cooks who just have to do it themselves, here are a few tips to guide you from State Farm and other experts – including preparing a safe space, watching the oil, getting the temperature right, and cleaning up cautiously.

Make sure your fryer is on a flat, level space to carefully gauge the amount of oil needed. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Prepare a safe space

First and foremost, scout out a safe area away from your home. Keep the fryer away from garages, decks and fences, and a safe distance away from trees.

There should be at least two feet between the burner and tank, according to State Farm.

Also be cautious of the weather. Avoid operating a fryer in the rain or snow.

Ensure everyone, including the cook, keeps a safe distance away from the fryer and even if you aren’t frying a turkey, keeping a fire extinguisher nearby is always a plus.

You can't safely fry a turkey that isn't properly thawed, either. Frozen or wet turkeys can cause hot oil to splatter, potentially causing burns. So make sure the turkey is thawed completely and dry before frying.

Be careful around the oil

Once the oil gets hot, it’s easy for things to get messy. Wear safety glasses, oven mitts and an apron to handle the fryer well before the oil starts to bubble. Make sure your fryer is on a flat, level space to carefully gauge the amount of oil needed.

Don’t use too much oil. Overfilling can lead to oil spilling onto the fire below and igniting a fireball.

Get the temperature right

Choose the proper size turkey. Typically, a bird that's 8 to 10 pounds works well.

When cooking the turkey, maintain your oil temperature at 350 degrees and cook your turkey for 3 1/2 minutes per pound. We will do the math for you. That's about 35 minutes for a 10-pound turkey.

Also, skip stuffing the turkey before frying.

Monitor the turkey

Wear protective cooking gear. Put on goggles to shield your eyes and use oven mitts to help protect your hands and arms. Using temperature controls to monitor the blaze is also a must.

If possible, purchase a fryer with temperature controls already built in and watch the oil temperature carefully. Cooking oil that is heated beyond its smoke point can catch fire. If you notice the oil is smoking, turn the fryer off.

Also, take your time while frying the turkey. When raising or lowering the turkey from/into the oil, go slowly to minimize spills, and give your full attention to the process. It’s wise to avoid alcohol, too, and it goes without saying that you should never leave the bird unattended.

Experts also suggest keeping protective equipment within reach, such as an "ABC" or grease-rated fire extinguisher . Never use a water or garden hose on a fire related to turkey fryers. Remember: a turkey fryer fire is a grease fire and water can cause grease and oil to spread.

Clean up cautiously

Once you’ve fried up that bird, remember to remove it from the fryer slowly, turn off the heat and clean up your frying space just as meticulously as you set it up.

When it comes time to gather around the table, enjoy every compliment your savory dish receives.

How much will this year's turkey cost?

Wholesale prices for whole hen turkeys are up 4.2 cents, totaling an annual price of $131.5 cents per pound - $1.32, according to the USDA’s livestock, dairy, and poultry outlook report for September 2025. That’s a 40% increase compared to the same time last year, according to an NPR report.

Much of these price hikes are due to outbreaks of bird flu among livestock and increased demand.

These prices are predicted to increase into the third and fourth quarter of 2025 to 7 cents and 10 cents per pound, respectively.

A recent report from Purdue University found that, compared to 2024, the price of turkeys is 25% higher, costing an average of $2.05 per pound in 2025. This means a 15-pound turkey could cost about $31.

On the other hand, though prices are up, it does not mean all turkeys will be priced higher than the year before.

For instance, Walmart is able to offer a Butterball Turkey at 97 cents per pound, which is the lowest price the retailer has offered since 2019. Walmart has the ability to do this because of contracts that were created well before the holiday demand.

This type of deal allows retailers to run certain specials and discounts, according to The Associated Press.