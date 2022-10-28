Domestic shooting in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead, sends 1 to hospital

article

A woman was shot by her husband, who then killed himself in Fort Worth on Friday.

The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, near East Loop 820.

Police said the two were in an argument and the man shot her several times in the lower body.

READ MORE: Domestic violence incident ends with murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say

He then shot himself, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital and details on her condition have not yet been released.