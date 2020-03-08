Domestic disturbance shooting in Arlington leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

article

Arlington police are investigating a domestic disturbance call they say resulted in one death and another person being shot.

This happened just before 10:45 p.m. Saturday, when officers were called to the 600 block of Lillard Road.

Responding officers found 53-year-old Darryl Rashawn Williams dead from a gunshot wound and a woman who had also been shot.

She was taken to a local hospital, and police say she is expected to survive.

Investigators believe that Williams and the woman who was shot were involved in a romantic relationship.

There was a domestic disturbance between the two, according to police, and Williams starting firing a gun, hitting the woman.

A neighbor was also inside the home at that time, and he then pulled out a gun and fatally shot Williams.

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing their investigation into this shooting.