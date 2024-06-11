$1 movies are back this summer: Here’s what you can see

article

The school year has ended as families determine plans to keep their kids occupied during the summer months.

Outdoor activities like the pool are usually appealing for kids, but another fun option available is at movie theaters.

Starting Tuesday, Regal Cinemas is kicking off its nine-week Summer Movie Express program with two PG-rated films for just $1 every Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. at 400 participating theaters nationwide.

Regal Cinemas will show "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and here’s the full schedule of other films you can see.

Movies showing at Regal Cinemas this summer

"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (June 11 and June 12) "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" and "Angry Birds 2" (June 18 and June 19) "Despicable Me 3" and "Migration" (June 25 and June 26) "Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse" and "PAW Patrol: The Movie" (July 2 and July 3) "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" (July 9 and July 10) "Clifford the Big Red Dog" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" (July 16 and July 17) "Trolls Band Together" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (July 23 and July 24) "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" and "Kung Fu Panda 3" (July 30 and July 31) "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and "Sing 2" (Aug. 6 and Aug. 7)

A list of Regal theaters participating in the summer movie program can be found here .

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



