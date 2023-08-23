Humane society reports recent rise in people abandoning dogs in record heat

The Humane Society of North Texas is reporting a recent rise in dogs being abandoned in the triple digit heat.

In the past ten days, they have seen five cases, with two resulting in the dogs dying.

One of those deaths was a 3-month-old Yorkie found in a "sweltering" kennel Tuesday night.

The humane society said the people were asked to drop the dog off at their clinic, but left it a block away.

Despite their best efforts, the puppy was not able to be saved.

They are raising awareness in hopes that no one else will abandon their pet in this heat.