Disneyland Resort to reopen to out-of-state visitors beginning June 15

As the state of California continues to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland Resort announced Wednesday that they will reopen the park to out-of-state guests beginning June 15.

June 15 is the same day California will lift its mask mandate and remove capacity limits as the economy fully reopens.

As part of Disneyland’s phased reopening, they also announced that the window for theme park reservations has expanded out to 120 days, which will allow guests more time to plan their trip.

Several hotels have also been given the green light to reopen, including Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel which will open on June 15 and the Disneyland Hotel on July 2.

Currently, Disneyland and California Adventure Park is only open to California residents. Due to safety guidelines from the state, all guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theme parks. All guests are required to wear a face mask throughout the park.

There is no word yet on if Disneyland plans to increase their capacity to 100% on June 15 in order to align with the state’s updated health guidelines.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park reopened on April 30, 2021 after being closed for over a year.

For the latest health information and updates visit Disneyland.com/Updates.

To book a ticket to Disneyland Resort visit Disneyland.com.

