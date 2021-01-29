Disney World to still require masks for those who get COVID-19 vaccine

article

Officials at Walt Disney World say even if you get the COVID-19 vaccine, you will still have to wear a face covering at the parks.

The company made the announcement in a safety rules update.

"Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks should still be worn even if someone is vaccinated.

"Not enough information is currently available to say if or when CDC will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC’s website said. "Experts need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide in real-world conditions before making that decision."

Disney, as well as other Orlando theme parks, have required visitors to wear face masks since reopening this past summer. Disney's theme parks are still only allowing 35% capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to help limit crowds.

On Friday it was announced that Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited, one shot vaccine was 66% effective against COVID-19 while Pfizer and Moderna's are around 99%.

Over 1.5 million people in Florida have been vaccinated so far, according to the state.

