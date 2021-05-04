Disney teases real-life retractable lightsaber on May 4

The lightsaber from "Star Wars" is probably the most recognizable film prop in the history of cinema and the most coveted piece of merchandise among kids and adult sci-fi fans alike.

While there never has been anything created that comes close to the weapon of the Jedi, Disney revealed that a real lightsaber might soon be available in a galaxy not so far away.

On Tuesday, in honor of May 4, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, Disney Parks posted a 13-second clip on YouTube showing a Disney performer portraying Rey, the protagonist from the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy holding a lightsaber. A retractable blade of light extends from the handle just like in the movies.

But consumers shouldn’t have to be concerned about their children wielding a deadly laser blade that can cut through anything like it does in the films.

Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro first revealed the lightsaber at a company event in April, IGN reported.

While no photos or video were allowed at the event, Walt Disney Imagineering Studio Leader, Scott Trowbridge confirmed the news when he tweeted on April 8, "A lot of questions today about whether the lightsaber that Josh D'Amaro revealed today was real or CGI, and, whether I'd share photos or video. Yes it was/is really real, and..... not yet."

The lightsaber was then teased on May 4, along with Disney’s new immersive hotel and attraction, "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser."

"Yes, that’s a new type of lightsaber Rey is holding in her hand, created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development," Disney Parks wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. "Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you’ll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations you may have – determine how your personal journey unfolds."

