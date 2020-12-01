Disabled North Texas veteran surprised with new van

article

A North Texas disabled veteran got quite the pre-Christmas gift on Monday.

Vietnam veteran Gilbert Benoit was given a new van provided by Wells Fargo, Courtesy Nissan in Richardson and the non-profit Military Warriors Support Foundation.

“I think it’s gonna be real nice to be able to ride in comfort. I can’t wait to get out and drive it,” Benoit said.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was wounded in combat in Vietnam, where he received a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars.

He’s now retired and lives with his family in Plano.