Dirk Nowitzki spotted cleaning up Deep Ellum after weekend vandalism

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and current Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle were spotted helping to clean up Deep Ellum.

The two were seen sweeping broken glass Tuesday after several businesses across Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum were vandalized and looted Friday night after a protest was held over the death of George Floyd.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban was also spotted on Sunday marching with peaceful protesters Sunday. He was joined by players Justin Jackson, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber and Jalen Brunson.