Dickies Arena unveils 2 colorful Western-themed murals

Western-themed murals were unveiled at the new Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

One of the murals by artist William Matthews includes more than 600,000 colorful hand-cut tiles showing wild horses running through the hills.

Two bronze sculptures of a cowboy and a Comanche flank the 12-foot-tall mural on the building’s south side. They were created by Texas artist Buckeye Blake, who is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

Arena officials said these mounted figures are meant to be ambassadors welcoming guests to the new arena, a state-of-the-art multipurpose facility that will host concerts, sporting and entertainment events, and the Fort Worth Stock Show’s rodeo performances.

A second mural on the north side of the building tells the story of how Texas was settled. It was designed by Evergreene Architectural Arts and features just as many brightly colored glass tiles.

Dickies Arena is set to open this fall next to the Will Rogers Memorial Center. The first concert will take place on Nov. 8 and will feature Twenty One Pilots.

The $450 million project was partially funded by the city of Fort Worth, Tarrant County the state of Texas and private donations.