DFW weather: Emergency crews have responded to dozens of heat-related calls in August

With temperatures up over 100 degrees, North Texas medical crews are seeing an increasing number of calls for people who are struggling with the heat.

Fort Worth's MedStar has responded to 190 heat-related calls in the last 15 days.

The ambulance service is operating under its "high priority" heat protocol.

"We see a lot of the outdoor workers, some of the homeless population and elderly who are not so able to regulate body temperature," said John Hamilton with MedStar.

On Friday afternoon, 26 MedStar crews were standing by in locations awaiting calls for assistance.

Dallas County confirmed its first heat-related death of the year on Thursday. The 79-year-old woman did not have pre-existing conditions.

First responders say the incident should serve as a warning for everyone in the triple-digit temperatures to take precautions.

"Sometimes it could be a little bit of exposure to the heat, they just need to cool down. Sometimes it could be something as severe as heat stroke and we may have to, definitely have to, rush them off to the hospital," said Hamilton.

It's not just medical crews answering the call.

Citizens like Margo Newcomer handed out water to about a dozen homeless people gathered under a bridge.

"Water is cheap. Water, soda is cheap. I get it, I fill it up, get it cold in my house, put it in a big container like this. It is not scary to come out here. These people are kind. They are desperate. Fill it up, drive around, roll down your passenger side window, hand some out, give them a smile and say be safe," Newcomer said.

Temperatures this weekend are only expected to rise.

An excessive heat warning was extended through Saturday and will likely be pushed through at least Sunday.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach 105, with a heat index above 110.