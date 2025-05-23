These events in DFW honor the true meaning of Memorial Day

article

The Brief "Carry the Load" at Reverchon Park in Dallas gets underway at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Volunteers will also meet at DFW National Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday to place tokens on the graves of fallen heroes.



In between gathering with family and friends this Memorial Day weekend, it is important to pause and remember what Memorial Day is all about – honoring our nation’s heroes.

Carry the Load

What we know:

Carry the Load’s Memorial Day events occur nationwide but started right here in Dallas.

The tribute tangibly serves military veterans, first responders, and their families by raising money for the nonprofits that support their access to counseling, training, suicide prevention, service dogs, job placements, and scholarships for children.

This year’s event at Reverchon Park gets underway with an opening ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

People can visit at any time over the course of the 20-hour march to read the stories of the nation’s heroes along the Katy Trail.

People are also invited to walk for whatever time they would like, whether it’s 20 minutes or the full 20 hours.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"My co-founder and myself served together on the SEALs teams on the West Coast out of college. And after we had gotten out and got back here to Dallas, we got into the business world. It was on the heels of losing some friends of ours out there that we had an idea around an event that could provide a meaningful Memorial Day experience and tell the stories of those men we lost," said Stephen Holley, the co-founder of Carry the Load. "No matter what you do on this weekend, whether you’re heading to the lake or it’s a BBQ, you need to take some time on that day and reflect on the men and women who died in service of this country."

By the numbers:

Since Holley founded the organization in 2011, it has expanded to 48 states and raised $50 million.

Featured article

DFW National Cemetery Honor Project

What we know:

Another one of the many events in North Texas offering people a way to reflect on Memorial Day is the Honor Project at DFW National Cemetery.

Hundreds of volunteers will gather in the cemetery to visit the graves of fallen heroes, say their names, and place memorial tokens.

This will be the second year for the project, which gets underway at 9:30 a.m. with a ceremony featuring Clint Bruce, a former Navy SEAL and NFL football player.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"As a surviving spouse myself, the best part is that they’re going to take a picture, and they’re going to text it to Travis Manion. And they’re going to make sure that the family members get that picture. And so, to me, that is pretty powerful when you know that people are honoring your loved one," said Lt. Col. Mike Phillips’s widow, Deanna Phillips. "Being able to honor Mike’s sacrifice means everything. And if I couldn’t be there, knowing that someone else would, it just is empowering and helps in the process of moving forward with your life."

By the numbers:

While the Honor Project is new to DFW, it is in 60 national cemeteries across the nation.