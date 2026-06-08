DFW Airport opens new Terminal C gates ahead of summer travel season

The Brief DFW Airport has opened six of nine new gates in a Terminal C expansion operated by American Airlines, featuring luxury seating and dynamic tinted windows. The expansion is part of "DFW Forward," a massive $12 billion infrastructure overhaul—the airport's largest since 1974—which includes building a new Terminal F. The remaining three gates will open in the coming weeks, while the entire multi-terminal project is slated for completion by 2029 or 2030.



Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has new gates open as the summer travel season kicks into high gear.

DFW Airport Construction

What we know:

DFW Airport is in the midst of a massive and very pricy improvement project called DFW Forward.

It carries an overall price tag of $12 billion. It’s the airport’s largest infrastructure overhaul since the airport opened in 1974.

What's new:

A portion of the construction in Terminal C is now complete. The new pier or extension of the existing terminal adds nine new gates that will be operated by American Airlines.

Amenities include luxury seating areas for all passengers, more power outlets for cellphones and laptops, and dynamic windows that have adjustable tinting depending on the time of day and where the sun is positioned.

Two of the new gates opened in April. Four more opened on Monday. The additional three will open in the coming weeks.

What they're saying:

"It’s an important step toward the fully reimagined terminal that customers will see come to life over just the next few years," said DFW Airport CEO Chris McLaughlin.

"It’s years and years of vision, planning, and partnership coming to life," added Jim Moses, the American Airlines senior vice president of operations. "As you look around, it’s clear to see that we’re not just renovating, we are rebuilding for the future."

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Big picture view:

In addition to the construction work on Terminal C, a new Terminal F is also being built from the ground up, along with lots of other upgrades at existing terminals.

The completion date for the full DFW Forward project is 2029 or 2030.